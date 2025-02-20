Télé
Oeuvres (31)Voir tout
Voir les films de Gilbert Sicotte sur Cinoche.com
Patrick Senécal présente
2022
Comédien
Raymond
La faille
2020 - 2024
Comédien
Léopold Jolicoeur (2024)
Victor Lessard
2018 - 2020
Comédien
Ted Rutherford (2018)
Prix et distinctionsVoir tout
Prix Gémeaux
1999
Meilleure interprétation premier rôle masculin téléroman
Bouscotte
Prix Gémeaux
1992
Meilleure interprétation premier rôle masculin dramatique
Bombardier
Prix Gémeaux
1992
Meilleure interprétation premier rôle masculin série ou émission dramatique
Bombardier