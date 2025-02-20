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Gilbert Sicotte

Comédien
Visionner les images de Gilbert Sicottegsicotte
Les enfants de la télé
Gilbert Sicotte
Gilbert Sicotte
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Aperçu

Oeuvres (31)

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Voir les films de Gilbert Sicotte sur Cinoche.com

Prix et distinctions

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Prix Gémeaux
1999
Meilleure interprétation premier rôle masculin téléroman
Bouscotte
Prix Gémeaux
1992
Meilleure interprétation premier rôle masculin dramatique
Bombardier
Prix Gémeaux
1992
Meilleure interprétation premier rôle masculin série ou émission dramatique
Bombardier

Dans l'actualité

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Les enfants de la télé
Télé

Gilbert Sicotte craque aux Enfants de la télé : « La vie est fragile »

Thursday, February 20, 2025 11:30 AM
En collaboration avec Logo SODEC (Société de développement des entreprises culturelles)
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